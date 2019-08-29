BORGATA
7 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 1; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, actor and talk show host who moved to the United States in 2011 began making appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” In 2014 he joined the cast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” eventually taking over as host in September of 2015. As a comic, Noah has a charming way about him, but is also fearless with his subject matter. Politics, race and society’s abnormalities are all fair game when he hits the stage.
