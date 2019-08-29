60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Trevor Noah presents, right, Dave Chappelle with the award for best comedy album for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep In The Heart Of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

BORGATA

7 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 1; $59, $79, $99

WHAT TO EXPECT: Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, actor and talk show host who moved to the United States in 2011 began making appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” In 2014 he joined the cast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” eventually taking over as host in September of 2015. As a comic, Noah has a charming way about him, but is also fearless with his subject matter. Politics, race and society’s abnormalities are all fair game when he hits the stage.

