McLeer is one of two freshmen on the first team, McLeer finished second in District 31 and fourth in Region 8 to qualify for states for the first time. Went 26-15 this season.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments