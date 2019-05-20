The Tri-Cape high school all-star baseball team will play June 10 in the opening round of the Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.
The Carpenter Cup, held annually since 1986, is a single-elimination tournament featuring 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Tri-Cape consists of top high school players from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League.
The CAL players on the Tri-Cape roster announced Sunday: Jayson Hoopes, Kenny Levari and Kevin Foreman (St. Augustine Prep); Brandon Lashley and Jaden Millstein (Ocean City); Dominic Buonadonna and Nate Gorason (Millville); Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph); Alejandro Rosado (Pleasantville); Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township); Ervin Bogan (Vineland); Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek); Shane Solari (Holy Spirit).
The alternates are Jake Guglielmi and Luis Sauri (Buena Regional); Jimmy Pasquale (Holy Spirit); A.J. Campbell (Ocean City); Sam Daggers (Absegami), David Hagaman (Cedar Creek) and James Longstreet (Cape May Tech).
Tri-Cape will play defending champion Olympic-Colonial in its first game at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the UYA Showcase Field in FDR Park.
If Tri-Cape wins, it would play either Mercer County or Philadelphia Catholic in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. June 14 at FDR field. If the teams wins that game, it would play in the June 17 semifinals at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The final is June 18 at 10 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park.