Coach: Brian Dean Jr. (third season)
2018 record: 1-16-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Colts lost seven starters to graduation, but newcomers Emily Rothman, Taryn Richie, and Melanie Sloan are expected to make an impact. Peyton Elwell, Jordana Kelly, Alex Hitchner and Gianna Lorito return to lead the offense.
“The team should grow as the season progresses to earn a couple of wins,” Dean said, “and we hope it will result in an improvement in last season’s record.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.