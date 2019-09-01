Coach: Brian Dean Jr. (third season)

2018 record: 1-16-1

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Colts lost seven starters to graduation, but newcomers Emily Rothman, Taryn Richie, and Melanie Sloan are expected to make an impact. Peyton Elwell, Jordana Kelly, Alex Hitchner and Gianna Lorito return to lead the offense.

“The team should grow as the season progresses to earn a couple of wins,” Dean said, “and we hope it will result in an improvement in last season’s record.”

