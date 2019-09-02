Coach: Eugene Thomas (3-14-3)
2018 record: 3-14-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Colts return nine players, including senior defender Michael Hamlyn, senior midfielders Miguel Flores and Justin Bennett, senior forward Jake Bodine and sophomore midfielder Jair Angel. With a more experienced roster, Cumberland looks to improve its record to above .500 and make the postseason.
“Our team looks to be competitive in our schedule and can catch some teams off guard that typically look past us,” Thomas said. “These boys put in 100% effort and are committed to each other. That’s what makes us dangerous.”
