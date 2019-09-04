Coach: Alysse Mitchell
2018 record: 4-11-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Colts lost only four starters to graduation and should improve. Defender Chrisi Miletta and midfielder Allie Robinson are senior captains. Other key players include center defender Alyssa Kenelia and goalies Maddie Ott and Taylor Rossiter. Center midfielder Laura Bowen and center forward Cadence Conti are two good freshmen.
“We’re looking to definitely improve,” Mitchell said. “We’re more skilled than last year, and we’re looking to score more. Hopefully, we’ll be .500.”
