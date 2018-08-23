NORTH WILDWOOD - The first “Tri the Wildwoods” sprang from local businessman and athlete Steve Del Monte’s desire to bring a world class-style triathlon to the beaches of Wildwood. Now, with the event in its 15th year, it’s safe to say that wish has been fulfilled.
This weekend, Tri the Wildwoods will hit the beaches, ocean, streets and boardwalk as an anticipated crowd of more than 1,500 athletes comes to North Wildwood to compete in the award-winning competition.
Getting to this point wasn’t easy, but for Del Monte, it was the only way.
“I decided to start (the triathlon) 16 years ago, so this is the 15th year,” he said. “The idea came after doing a race that was subpar. I thought, before someone comes to my home town and produces a triathlon, I’m going to do it.
“I had no idea what I was doing.”
That first year, Del Monte purchased a few orange cones from his local hardware store and organized the first ever triathlon. Over the years he said the event has had its ups and downs but in the last five years or so it’s flourished.
In recent years the event has not only drawn local athletes, but competitors from all over the country and as far as Canada and Europe.
The event will feature several races, including Tri the Wildwoods’ two flagship events, its Sprint and Olympic division triathlons. The sprint race features a quarter-mile swim, a 10-mile bike race, and a 3.1-mile run that will utilize the beach and boardwalk. The Olympic division includes a .6-mile swim, 18-mile bike race and a five-mile run.
In addition to the triathlons, the event also features a 5k beach and boardwalk run and the Wild Child Triathlon. Children between the ages of six and 14 can participate in either a “Little Kids,” 100-meter swim and half-mile run, or “Big Kids,” 200-meter swim and one-mile run event. As a bonus, children receive a Morey’s Piers Amusement pass and a hat for participating in the race.
The Spring race begins at 6:30 a.m. Olympic at 6:50 a.m. The swim course begins at 15th Avenue and the beach in North Wildwood and will lead to the start of the bike course at 13th Avenue and JFK Boulevard in North Wildwood.
Prizes are awarded to age bracket winners immediately following the races.
The children’s event begins at 9 a.m.
Del Monte said the Saturday event has become a neat and tightly-organized series of races. In all, the Tri the Wildwoods takes place over just about three hours.
Tri the Wildwoods was Del Monte’s first event. Its success led the promoter to starting his own race production company DelMoSports. Now, DelMoSports organizes 10 different races and has partnered with companies like Red Bull and Iron Man.
It was seeing his first event struggle in its early years that lead Del Monte to making the biggest decision of his professional life.
“I decided to quit everything I’d done and focus everything on event production,” he said. “I had to make it better. I didn’t have a choice.”
More than a week before this year’s event, Tri the Wildwoods had more than 1,300 athletes registered. With its typical crowd of day-of registrants the event will exceed 1,500 competitors, though even that estimate might be light.
That’s not bad for a man who once had no idea what it took to organize a race.
“This was all just a dream,” Del Monte said.
For information about the events or to register, visit www.DelmoSports.com.