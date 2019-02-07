Congrats to Trina Deveny for scoring her 1,000 point this evening. Outstanding accomplishment!! pic.twitter.com/Bh4WAWnDn0— CedarCreek HS Sports (@CCHS_Sports) February 6, 2019
The Cedar Creek basketball standout scored her 1,000th career point.
Congrats to Trina Deveny for scoring her 1,000 point this evening. Outstanding accomplishment!! pic.twitter.com/Bh4WAWnDn0— CedarCreek HS Sports (@CCHS_Sports) February 6, 2019
The Cedar Creek basketball standout scored her 1,000th career point.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.