Claudine Smith
Atlantic City Sr.
Triple Jump
Smith is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the triple jump and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Meet of Champions. She won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Smith also won the state Group long jump championship. She holds the Cape-Atlantic League triple jump record with a leap of 42 feet, 2 inches. Smith will continue her career at Rutgers University.