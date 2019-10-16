St. Augustine VS Ocean City Football

Ocean City High School plays the St. Augustine Prep football team, in Richland, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Triton (2-3) at Ocean City (4-1)

6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)

Ocean City was off last week, after losing to St. Augustine 35-3 two weeks ago. Ocean City junior quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ocean City needs a win to boost its Group IV playoff hopes. Triton quarterback Shawn Coleman has thrown for 424 yards and three scores and run for two touchdowns.

