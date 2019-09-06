An area of enhanced convection to the north of the eye of Hurricane Dorian brought tropical storm force winds. A wind gauge in Lewes, Delaware, only a ferry's ride away from Cape May, had sustained winds of 39 mph at 11 a.m., tropical storm force.
Following the satellite trends, this is headed for Cape May county and should be there by midday. There's no guarantee of it, but it'll be watched for. Over 39 mph sustained winds, emergency crew cannot rescue people.
