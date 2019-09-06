11:35 a.m. WeatherTap

An area of enhanced convection to the north of the eye of Hurricane Dorian brought tropical storm force winds. A wind gauge in Lewes, Delaware, only a ferry's ride away from Cape May, had sustained winds of 39 mph at 11 a.m., tropical storm force. 

Following the satellite trends, this is headed for Cape May county and should be there by midday. There's no guarantee of it, but it'll be watched for. Over 39 mph sustained winds, emergency crew cannot rescue people. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

