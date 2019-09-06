Tropical Storm Warnings

This National Weather Service image is current as of 12 p.m. Friday. 

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the offshore waters of Cape May and Atlantic County. Land, including the shore, is not included in this morning. This warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday.

Sustained winds over 34 knots will be out over the waters. Waves will continue to build during the afternoon and evening, peaking at 9 to 14 feet. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

