AccuWeather Water Temps

Water temperatures as of Wednesday, which will remain unchanged into Friday. Temperatures around 80 degrees are needed for tropical development. 

 AccuWeather

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Warnings have been issues for the entirety of the Jersey Shore. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph, extending out slightly from the center of the storm, which is east of the Outer Banks. 

NHC 5 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory on Tropical Storm Fay, the first one for the storm. 

New Jersey is in the forecast cone, making a direct landfall possible. This would be the first time since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that a tropical system made landfall in New Jersey, if it were to do so. (Superstorm Sandy turned post-tropical right before crashing near Brigantine). Model guidance keeps the storm anywhere from 100 miles offshore to a track that takes the center over the Delaware Bay and into Cumberland County. 

Impacts will be the same regardless of whether it's tropical or not, and the focus should remain on heavy downpours and rip currents Friday. 

