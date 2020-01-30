Workers clean up trash-filled aftermath of Trump rally: City employees and contractors on Wednesday dealt with the aftermath of the president's visit, and helped bring Wildwood back to its typically sleepy winter routine.
Rumor of Trump visit to Hammonton unfounded: A social media post Wednesday morning created a furor by saying Trump was coming to Hammonton on a specific date in September. A Hammonton Republican Club leader quickly said there was no visit scheduled.
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization: According to a statement, Miss America Organization board Chairwoman Shantel Krebs will assume leadership responsibilities on an interim basis as the board begins a search for a new president and CEO.
Longport considering tearing down Borough Hall, building new: While mold remediation has been ongoing since the fall, Mayor Nick Russo said other problems have arisen that have made city officials ask whether building anew would be a better option.
Wildwood Catholic rallies to beat Middle Township in girls basketball: With the win, Wildwood Catholic and Middle Township now both have one loss in the CAL United Division as they fight for the division title and a high seed in February’s CAL tournament.
Pleasantville's Gabriel Moronta to run for D-I Mississippi State next season: "When I visited Mississippi State, only a couple hours of being there I knew that's where I wanted to be," Moronta said. "The coaching staff, the environment, I just liked everything about the school."
