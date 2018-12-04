Retiring Congressman Frank LoBiondo was starting to clear out his Mays Landing office Tuesday morning, before heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
The meeting, to sign the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization act into law, is closed to the press, said LoBiondo Chief of Staff Jason Galanes.
Passed with bipartisan support, the measure provides $7.9 billion for operating expenses and $2.9 billion for construction, renovation and facilities improvement, according to LoBiondo.
The Congressman will be in the Oval Office along with other invited House members, Galanes said.
He wasn't sure if LoBiondo will talk to Trump about any particular issues as he prepares to retire from office at the end of the year.
"I don't know how much alone time they will have," said Galanes.
Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew, D-2, will be sworn into office Jan. 3, his office has said.