President Donald Trump is promising an executive order that he says is intended to enable the U.S. government to pay lower prices for prescription drugs.
Trump says his administration soon would announce a “favored-nations clause,” where the amount paid by the government for a particular drug would not exceed the lowest amount paid by other nations or companies.
Prices in other countries are often lower because governments directly negotiate with manufacturers.
Trump mentioned his proposal when speaking with reporters before departing the White House for New Jersey, but he provided no other details.
BMW CEO to quit after losses: BMW CEO Harald Krueger is stepping down after a four-year tenure in which the automaker lost its lead in luxury car sales and saw an early head start in electric vehicles evaporate.
The German company said Friday that Krueger, 53, would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of April 2020. The board of directors will meet to discuss the issue of a successor July 18, and Krueger will remain in his job until a decision is made.
U.K. investigating Amazon purchase: The U.K. competition watchdog on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon’s purchase of a large stake in food delivery service Deliveroo, a move that suggests authorities are taking a harder line on the expansion of Big Tech.
While the deal had not been billed as a takeover by Amazon, the Competition and Markets Authority said it has “reasonable grounds for suspecting” that the agreement could “result in Amazon and Deliveroo ceasing to be distinct.”
The investigation will put on hold any plans to merge Amazon operations with Deliveroo, whose delivery bikes and scooters are ubiquitous in many major cities. Besides Britain, it also operates in several countries in Europe and Asia, including Germany, France, Italy and Australia.
