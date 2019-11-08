President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will pursue raising the age to purchase electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21 in its upcoming plans to combat youth vaping.
Trump told reporters his administration will release its final plans for restricting e-cigarettes next week but provided few other details.
“We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so,” said Trump, speaking outside the White House.
Currently the minimum age to purchase any tobacco or vaping product is 18, under federal law. But more than one third of U.S. states, including New Jersey, have already raised their sales age to 21. A federal law raising the purchase age would require congressional action.
Stocks gain for fifth straight week: The stock market capped another week of healthy gains on Friday, but it ended on more of a befuddled note than a bang as confusion about the U.S.-China trade war hung over the market.
Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses through the day amid conflicting signals about the progress being made by U.S. and Chinese negotiators. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back any tariffs, just a day after a Chinese official said the two sides had agreed to do just that if talks progress.
Stocks and bond yields dipped immediately after Trump said, “I haven’t agreed to anything.” But after flip-flopping through the day, the S&P 500 turned higher in the last hour of trading and closed at a record 3,093.08, up 7.90, or 0.3%. It’s the fifth straight week of gains for the index, which matches its longest winning streak in the last two years.
Medicaid premium going up: Medicare’s “Part B” premium for outpatient care will rise by nearly 7% to $144.60 a month next year, officials said Friday. They blamed rising spending on medications. The $9.10 monthly increase follows a smaller $1.50 rise this year. It comes after Social Security announced a modest cost-of-living raise for 2020 that works out to about $24 a month for the average retired worker.
Bloodhound aims to be world’s fastest car: An earthbound jet known as the Bloodhound became one of the world’s 10 fastest cars this week, on target for its goal to set a new land speed record.
“The feeling in this car is fantastic,” driver Andy Green said Friday, days after the Bloodhound hit 501 mph in South Africa’s northern desert. “It’s quite lively. ... The car is just doing brilliant work.”
Bloodhound’s next goal is to reach 550 mph, possibly in the coming week. Powered by a Rolls-Royce EJ200, the same jet engine used in the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, the car hurtles so fast across the salt pan track that a twin parachute is needed to bring it to a halt.
— Associated Press
