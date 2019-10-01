Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, was thanked in a tweet by President Donald Trump for opposing impeachment. Trump's tweet may have put Van Drew in the crosshairs of leftists nationwide, but it isn't likely to hurt him in his conserative-leaning district, said one political expert on Monday.
Malachi "Max" Melton and Kenderson Cardaci were two of the four Press picks for high school football MVPs based on last weekend's performances. Melton, of Cedar Creek, intercepted a pass, threw a touchdown pass and caught five passes. Cardaci, of Middle Township, threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers' point guard, grew up as an NBA player during the offseason. Simmons, 23, and his teammates met the media Monday at the Sixers' training facility in Camden.
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has selected Ronald Baumann as the regional president for its three Atlantic City casinos, and state gaming regulators may consider approval of the choice later this week. The Casino Control Commission is tentatively scheduled to consider approving a temporary key employee license for Baumann at Wednesday's public meeting.
Sterling Wheaten, an Atlantic City police officer, currently suspended from the force while awaiting federal trial on excessive force charges was arrested over the weekend. Wheaten, 35, was arrested early Saturday morning by police in Margate on charges unrelated to the federal prosecution, according to a report from NJ.com.
