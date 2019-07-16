Morey's Park

Kathy Disbrow and Pamela Dollak of AC Weekly and At The Shore at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

We love games. All of them: Balloon darts, wheels of fortune, a good old-fashioned ring toss. But our all-time favorite is the water gun race. For those who are more on the competitive side, a water gun game is bananas fun. Especially if you win. And even more especially, if your clown beats a 9-year-old kid’s clown to the top of the pole. Tough luck, kiddo. Go cry to mommy. That six-foot-long stuffed snake is mine! OK, there was no clown on the Pixel water gun game. But it was still big fun for Kathy and Pamela.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments