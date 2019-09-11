Tuckahoe Brewing Company marks stop No. 3 on the Beer Scene Brewery Tour, and of course, another flight of four beers. Flagship beers at Tuckahoe include Anglesea Red Ale, Steelmantown Porter, Quatrain (IPA), Snack Session IPA and New Old School. One of our favorites is their seasonal Marshallville Witt, and just like at Ludlam, if it’s not available, grab a can to go.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments