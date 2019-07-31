Changes are brewing at Tuckahoe Brewing in Egg Harbor Township. Andrew Swanson and Cory Nickerson have become “kings of the kettles” and are taking their job very seriously with some new amazing beers hitting the handles. A great session Pale Ale called The Albatross is a 5.5% ABV smooth-drinking brew that really satisfies and won’t make you pucker. However, their sour IPA, Storm Jib, brings an intense aroma to your nose that only those who are fans of tart can enjoy, but what it does to the palate belies this aroma. It is a smooth, not intense, flavor though heavy on lemon and tropical fruit notes. Not your everyday kettle sour but an excellent example of what a sour should be. At 6.1% ABV it will slake any thirst as it is extremely refreshing in the summer.
