1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 p.m.
A watch means the ingredients for severe weather from the line of storms are present. However, there is no immediate danger for damage to life or property. A severe thunderstorm warning will go into effect if conditions warrant.
12:45 p.m.
The rain passing through midday is not the line of potential severe storms. Rather, these are showers ahead of the warm front, caused by the relatively warm and juicy airmass.
The line of thunderstorms to watch is out in Pennsylvania. The threat window for thunderstorms has not been narrowed to 2 to 5 p.m.
The showers ahead of the front are using some of the energy in the atmosphere.
The radar in the image above is also overlaid with Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), which is a meausre of unstable air in the atmosphere. The midday rain is using up that CAPE. While sunshine can bring CAPE values back up, the approaching line of rain and storms will not have much to work with.
Still, hail has been reported in activity Tuesday. A half inch size hailstone fell in Monmouth County.
