New N.J. law will sustain college offerings for incarcerated residents: Thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy this month, state tuition aid will now permanently be available to New Jersey residents who are incarcerated.
Cape May County businesses capitalizing on Trump rally: January and February are usually slow for commerce, but more than 100,000 tickets have been issued for Tuesday’s rally. Some expect a minimum of 35,000 to 45,000 out-of-towners.
More than a rally: Wildwood Trump event cements Van Drew support: The Trump rally will officially welcome U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew into the GOP fold, after a controversial party switch last month, according to political experts.
2nd district hopefuls come together for Meet The Candidates event in Brigantine: South Jersey residents packed into the multipurpose room of the city's Community Center on Saturday to get to know the Democratic candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
Martin Luther King III to visit Atlantic City school named after his father: The oldest son of the civil rights icon also will attend a Trump rally protest Tuesday in Wildwood with Second Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, her campaign said Saturday.
The St. Augustine Prep Hermits wrestling team had a big day, sweeping a tri-meet that featured some rugged competition. And here is a photo gallery from the meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.