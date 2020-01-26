Ashley Bennett at Meet the Candidates in Brigantine

New Jersey 2nd Congressional District democratic candidate and Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett speaks with potential voters at the Meet the Candidates forum at the Brigantine Community Center on Jan. 25.
On January 24th, 2020, at the West Creek home of the Bianco family, Lauren, 34, prepares for her graduation day from Rutgers later this spring where she is on track to earn a BA thanks to a TAG Grant. She often works in the company of her corgie Winnie.

New N.J. law will sustain college offerings for incarcerated residents: Thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy this month, state tuition aid will now permanently be available to New Jersey residents who are incarcerated.

Cape May County businesses capitalizing on Trump rally: January and February are usually slow for commerce, but more than 100,000 tickets have been issued for Tuesday’s rally. Some expect a minimum of 35,000 to 45,000 out-of-towners.

More than a rally: Wildwood Trump event cements Van Drew support: The Trump rally will officially welcome U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew into the GOP fold, after a controversial party switch last month, according to political experts.

2nd district hopefuls come together for Meet The Candidates event in Brigantine: South Jersey residents packed into the multipurpose room of the city's Community Center on Saturday to get to know the Democratic candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Martin Luther King III to visit Atlantic City school named after his father: The oldest son of the civil rights icon also will attend a Trump rally protest Tuesday in Wildwood with Second Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, her campaign said Saturday.

Martin Luther King III accompanied his daughter Yolanda places wreath at the base of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial during the 9th Annual Wreath Laying and Day of Reflection and Reconciliation, in Washington, Monday, Jan.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The St. Augustine Prep Hermits wrestling team had a big day, sweeping a tri-meet that featured some rugged competition. And here is a photo gallery from the meet.

