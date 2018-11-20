Food Column ATK Smoked Turkey Panini with Simple Cranberry Sauce

This smoked turkey panini with simple cranberry sauce in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “Just Add Sauce.” (Steve Klise/America’s Test Kitchen via AP)

 Steve Klise

Panini, sandwiches traditionally cooked in a ridged press, are hard to get wrong — but also surprisingly hard to get just right.

To turn a crowd-pleasing combination of smoked turkey and melty cheddar cheese into an inspired lunch, we needed a condiment with some big personality. To that end, we turned to our Simple Cranberry Sauce, spreading it onto both slices of bread for maximum tart, fruity impact. For a fresh finishing touch, we added some baby arugula.

To achieve the signature ridged grill marks without a press, we used a grill pan as the base and a Dutch oven as a weight on top.

A hearty rustic bread with a crusty exterior and substantial, slightly chewy crumb worked best — tasters found that softer sandwich breads flattened out too much.

For easy cleanup, cover the bottom of the Dutch oven with aluminum foil. If you don’t have a nonstick grill pan you can use a nonstick skillet. Buy a rustic 8-inch loaf (often called a boule) with a good crust and cut it into ½-inch slices.

