Panini, sandwiches traditionally cooked in a ridged press, are hard to get wrong — but also surprisingly hard to get just right.
To turn a crowd-pleasing combination of smoked turkey and melty cheddar cheese into an inspired lunch, we needed a condiment with some big personality. To that end, we turned to our Simple Cranberry Sauce, spreading it onto both slices of bread for maximum tart, fruity impact. For a fresh finishing touch, we added some baby arugula.
To achieve the signature ridged grill marks without a press, we used a grill pan as the base and a Dutch oven as a weight on top.
A hearty rustic bread with a crusty exterior and substantial, slightly chewy crumb worked best — tasters found that softer sandwich breads flattened out too much.
For easy cleanup, cover the bottom of the Dutch oven with aluminum foil. If you don’t have a nonstick grill pan you can use a nonstick skillet. Buy a rustic 8-inch loaf (often called a boule) with a good crust and cut it into ½-inch slices.