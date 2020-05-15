NBC and TVG have seen the benefits of collaborating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With a dearth of live sports, NBCSN has been simulcasting TVG’s “Trackside Live” on weekends since late March. After getting solid ratings, NBC Sports Group has extended the partnership until the end of June as more tracks begin to reopen.
“It seems like TVG and NBCSN were kind of like that couple that has been good friends for awhile and needed something to make it official,” TVG commentator Todd Schrupp said. “It’s good to see it come together. I’ve always thought that we could play the role for NBC that Golf Channel does — we can set the table.”
Football
Browns hire former 49ers exec as assistant GM: The Cleveland Browns have hired former 49ers executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new vice president of football operations — a top assistant to first-year general manager Andrew Berry.
Adofo-Mensah will join a new staff in Cleveland after Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam overhauled the front office following a 6-10 season.
GM John Dorsey parted ways with the team after two years and the Haslams hired Berry, who was previously with the Browns before spending one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Australian rules football league ready to resume June 11: Aussie rules football will kick off again June 11, with the second round of the Australian Football League to be played almost three months after the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Australian Football League chief executive Gillon McLachlan on Friday announced the matches for the next four rounds of the condensed season would be released within 10 days. The AFL, Australia’s most-watched sports league in terms of attendance and TV audience, was suspended on March 22 after one round.
Tennis
Tours extend coronavirus breaks; 40-plus events off: More than 40 top-level professional tennis tournaments are off the sport’s 2020 calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday, when the men’s and women’s tours extended their breaks and the sport’s Hall of Fame canceled its induction ceremony.
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement that his tour, which now has ruled out any competition before August, is assessing the “feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season.”
Some tennis exhibitions have been organized, with small fields and zero spectators, but no sanctioned play has been allowed since early March.
Soccer
FIFA to pick 2023 Women’s World Cup host next month: The 2023 Women’s World Cup host will be picked by FIFA’s ruling council June 25.
The contest is between Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.
In an open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council, the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice will be made public.
FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— Associated Press
Golf
Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea: Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship.
Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae’s 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club.
The Korean women’s tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea.
