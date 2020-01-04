Tween Tech encourages girls to pursue sciences: A Stockton University program aims to make science and engineering concepts more appealing to middle school girls and help reverse a trend of low participation in those fields among women.
Egg Harbor City meeting marred by claims of white nationalism: Longtime Councilman Cliff Mays created controversy at Thursday night’s reorganization meeting, in which three new Republican council members were sworn in, alleging “our governing body is consumed by white nationalists.”
Surprise vote gives Galloway Democrats the mayoralty: In a surprise move, Republican Robert Maldonado voted with the three Democrats — Jim Gorman, Mary Crawford and Frank Santo — to make Gorman the new mayor and Crawford deputy mayor.
Egg Harbor Township man fatally shot inside home: Arturo Barrera III was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Middle Township tops Atlantic City to give coach John Leahy 300th career win: Kira Sides scored a game-high 13 points and had 21 rebounds to lead Middle Township to a 38-28 victory over Atlantic City in the opening round of the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School.
