Front row, from left: Vandy King of Mays Landing; Jessica Grabania of Ventnor City; Joeylynn Woodring of Egg Harbor City; Cydnee Phoenix of Egg Harbor Township; Markisha Bradshaw of Somers Point; Kimberly Beckmann of Ocean City; Kathleen Pfeffer of Absecon; and, Doreen Milite of Margate.

Back row, from left: Bonnie Brown of Cape May Courthouse; Reema Kanzaria of Linwood; Carol Lee Lerro of Somers Point; Dorothy Smith of Somers Point; Kathleen Geib (partially hidden) of Petersburg; Norma Drago (partially hidden) of Somers Point; the Honorable M. Susan Sheppard, who conducted the swearing in ceremony; Stephanie Murray (partially hidden) of Seaville; Amber T. Hahn (partially hidden) of Egg Harbor Township; Anna Strang (partially hidden) of Egg Harbor Township; Alexander Bland of Woodbine; Valerie Stone of Mays Landing; Terry Boothe of Egg Harbor Township; and, Wilma Vazquez Burgos of Pleasantville.

Not pictured: Danielle Gomes-Chapman of Margate; Lisa Harczak of Cape May; Kathryn McCallion of Wildwood Crest; Billie Staller of Margate; and, Diane Welke of Mays Landing.