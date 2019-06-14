ATLANTIC CITY-- Two suspects were arrested earlier this month after an investigation into a shooting led police to a handgun and drugs.
According to a news release from the department, officers were investigating a possible shooting reported on the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue on May 24 at 9:33 p.m. when a man and woman, both 30 years old from Atlantic City, walked into the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said that an investigation conducted by detectives led them to two suspects, Quadir Stanley, 30, and Claria Barrigher, 27, both from Atlantic City.
Police executed a residential search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue and recovered a loaded handgun, 899 bags of heroin, almost 2.5 ounces of cocaine, 5.5 grams of ecstasy and 2.5 grams of marijuana.
Stanley was arrested on June 3 in Camden on aggravated assault, weapons and drug charges and Barrigher was arrested on weapons and drug charges June 5 in Pleasantville.
They were both remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility