LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Township Autumn Festival, previously scheduled for October 27, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 3, due to expected heavy rain and wind this Sunday.
Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is predicting clear weather for Saturday, but rain on Sunday.
The hours for the rain date will remain the same, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Green, said organizer Stallion Marketing LLC on Friday.
The Lower Township Trunk-or-Treat that was being put on by the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition and Cape Assist will also be moved to November 3 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
This is the second year of the Autumn Festival, organizers said. The first event brought about 3,500 people to the ferry terminal last year.
This year’s event includes a dozen food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, a big screen for the Philadelphia Eagles game, dance teams and more. Food trucks will items like Lobster Rolls, BBQ & Gourmet Cupcakes.
“This event is a great community event and we are proud residents of Lower Township,” said Stallion Marketing LLC Managing Partner Elizabeth Brown. “We will have the same great event ready for our rain date and are excited to have people back out again this year.”
The Autumn Festival is a partnership between Lower Township, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition, Cape Assist and Stallion Marketing.
More information can be found at Facebook.com/lowertownshipautumnfestival.
Stallion Marketing LLC owns and operates the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational, which took place June 28 to 30; and the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival, which happened Sept. 7 to 8.; and runs the Anglesea Night Market, a popular food truck event that takes place over four dates in the summer.
