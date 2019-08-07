A new warning has been issued for most of Atlantic County, as well as Southern Ocean County through 8:30 p.m. Seek shelter indoor immediately if you are in this area. Damaging winds are possible.
Meanwhile, the original severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. Storms have brought downed power lines near Fairton. Meanwhile, thunderstorm winds created a transformer fire in Dennis Township, with multiple power lines down.
Two separate wind gusts of 57 mph were reported in Fortescue (which already saw a waterspout on Tuesday) and in Lower Alloways Creek at 6:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m., respectively.