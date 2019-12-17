New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection representatives were at the Seaview Harbor Marina on Monday in Longport after two yachts caught fire and sunk. Diesel could be seen leaking from the submerged hulls.
The 2nd Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is attracting the interest from women Democratic candidates as Van Drew is expected to soon change parties to Republican. Longport's Brigid Harrison, a Democrat and Montclair State University professor, and Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate, have both expressed interest.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority could be nearing an entertainment deal with Live Nation Entertainment for an upcoming beach concert, but details are scarce. Pending approval of the CRDA Convention Center and Marketing Committee, the board will discuss contract negotiations with the concert promoter in executive session on Tuesday.
Northfield and Linwood officials voted last week to share municipal court services after separate negotiations with Egg Harbor Township dissolved due to the township wanting to retain all court fee revenue. Both Northfield and Linwood have shared court services for the past 10 years.
Senior Maitland Demand, a Southern Regional High School field hockey center midfielder, played from end to end. Offensively, Demand became Southern's all-time scoring champion, and her all-round game led the Rams to an 18-3 season in 2019. Demand's 87 career goals is also a Southern record.
Big expectations are being placed on Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler next year. The club expects the free-agent signee to not only bolster its starting rotation, but also help improve the team's young starters, all of whom were disappointments in 2019.
