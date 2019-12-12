Sr.
6-5 206
Powell is one of the state’s most versatile players. He made 60 tackles and intercepted two passes. Powell played quarterback on offense, throwing for 868 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 454 yards and five touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.
