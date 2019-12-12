Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 jumps over Atlantic City's Kasauhn Carpenter #3 during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Sr.

6-5 206

Powell is one of the state’s most versatile players. He made 60 tackles and intercepted two passes. Powell played quarterback on offense, throwing for 868 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 454 yards and five touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

