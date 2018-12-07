DB 6-4 185

Powell made 60 tackles and had two interceptions. He also played quarterback and wide receiver, catching 23 passes for 273 yards. Temple has offered Powell a scholarship.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments