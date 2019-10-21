Tyreem Powell headshot

POWELL Vineland football player Tyreem Powell

Tyreem Powell

Vineland

The senior quarterback completed 8 of 14 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Fighting Clan to a 34-7 win over Rancocas Valley. Powell also ran 16 times for 80 yards. Vineland (3-4) plays at Washington Township (3-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

