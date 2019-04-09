Vineland
WR/DB
6-4 185
Offers: Virginia Tech; Temple; Rutgers
Powell has committed to Virginia Tech. He made 60 tackles and had two interceptions. He also played quarterback and wide receiver, catching 23 passes for 273 yards.
