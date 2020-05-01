Tyson Foods announced Friday that it will be reopening its plant in Cass County’s Logansport with limited production after nearly 900 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak, and all workers were tested for COVID-19. The decision to reopen followed a tour with local health and government officials and a union representative, according to a news release.
The company said it has taken additional measures to ensure a safe work environment, including adding more work station barriers and hand sanitizer dispensers. It also plans to have designated monitors to help enforce social distancing.
Blue Bell pleads in ice cream listeria case: A Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination. The case was filed in a federal court in Austin.
Boeing won’t take federal loan; TSA reports busiest day in a month: Boeing said that because it raised $25 billion from a sale of bonds it doesn’t plan to ask the federal government for a loan. The company announced this week it will cut 10% of its 161,000-person work force through attrition, early-out offers and layoffs.
As far as air travel goes, the Transportation Security Administration screened 154,695 people at airports Thursday, its busiest day since March 29. That was still down 94% from the same Thursday a year ago, however. Airline executives said they are seeing a very slight increase in bookings, mostly for flights at least 90 days from now.
— Associated Press
