NOTICE OF HEARING - ABSECON CITY ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT To all property owners located within 200 feet of the properties Block 215, Lots 1.01 and 1.02, at 1 White Horse Pike, City of Absecon, and other interested persons. TAKE NOTICE that an application has been made by U-Haul Company of Coastal New Jersey, to the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the City of Absecon, seeking this relief: a. Amendment to Major Site Plan, allowing installation of certain storage structures, after prior favorable decision of the Absecon Zoning Board of Adjustment and other relevant changes to the site plan previously approved. b. All other variances or waivers which may be deemed necessary in the manner required by the Zoning Board, as determined to apply to this application. The Hearing on this application will be conducted by the Absecon City Zoning Board of Adjustment on: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard in the Council Chambers, Absecon Municipal Complex, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. All maps or other documents filed in support of this application are available for public inspection during normal business hours in the Office of the Planning and Zoning Board Secretary, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. If you have any comments with respect to this application, you may appear before the Board and will be heard. For U-Haul Company of Coastal New Jersey 2180 Route 9, Suite 1 Toms River, NJ 08955 By: William E. Gasbarro, Attorney at Law 508 New Jersey Ave., Suite 1B, PO Box 462 Absecon, NJ 08201 609-641-1880Fax 609-641-5368 Attorney for Applicant Printer Fee: $50.40 #0000111230 Pub Date: April 3, 2019
