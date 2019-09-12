U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week but remained at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.56% from 3.49% last week. Average rates on the benchmark loan have remained below 3.6% for four straight weeks — the first time that's happened since the fourth quarter of 2016.
A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 4.6%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.09% from 3% last week.
Mortgage rates fell sharply over the summer as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the U.S. and China have caused interest rates on government bonds to tumble. The yields on government bonds, especially the 10-year Treasury note, influence long-term mortgage rates.
Google pays $1 billion French tax dispute: Tech giant Google said Thursday it has paid over one billion dollars to French authorities to settle a years-long dispute over allegations of tax fraud.
A Paris court approved a penalty of $551 million from the digital giant over charges of tax evasion, and Google said it paid a further $513 million in "additional taxes."
French investigators have since 2015 been investigating Google's tax set-up. The company, like many multinationals, declares profits from activities across the EU in one country, usually a low-tax state. Google declares most of its earnings in Ireland.
Google said in a statement: "We remain convinced that a coordinated reform of the international tax system is the best way to provide a clear framework to companies operating worldwide."
StarKist fined $100 million for price fixing: A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday ordered StarKist Co. to pay a $100 million fine in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company was also sentenced to 13 months of probation.
The tuna giant had asked U.S. District Court judge Edward Chen to reduce the fine to $50 million, arguing a $100 million penalty could bankrupt it because it still faces millions more in potential civil damages.
But Chen said the court found the company has the assets, the ability to borrow money to pay the fine and a legal recourse to ask for an extended payment schedule if it runs into financial trouble.
He ordered the company to pay $5 million within 30 days and $11 million next year. Starting in 2021, the company will have to make payments of $21 million each year for four years.
"The goal of this court is to err on the side of providing some relief at the frontend to Starkist because ... the next two years will be the crucial period, it seems to me," Chen said.
StarKist Co. last year agreed to plead guilty to a felony price-fixing charge as part of a broad collusion that included Bumble Bee Foods and Chicken of the Sea.
— Associated Press
