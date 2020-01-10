U.S. stocks held steady near their record levels in afternoon trading Friday after a report showed hiring was a touch softer than expected last month.
Employers added 145,000 jobs in December, short of the 160,000 that economists had forecast. But the number was solid enough to cement Wall Street’s view that the job market is holding up and can continue allowing households to spend, preserving the largest part of the economy.
The report also showed that wage growth remains subdued, which gives the Federal Reserve leeway to keep interest rates low. Low rates help goose economic activity and support stock prices.
Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles: David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving at the end of the month, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees.
Alphabet did not give a reason for Drummond’s departure in a short regulatory filing Friday. The company said in November its board was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.
Cold War missile launch facilities for sale in Arizona: Two more decommissioned Cold War-era missile silos have entered the Arizona real estate market after one northwest of Tucson sold for more than the asking price.
Listing agent Grant Hampton confirmed a decommissioned Titan II missile silo near Oracle Junction sold in December for $420,000 in cash, the Arizona Daily Star reported Friday. Two more have since entered the market, priced at $495,000 each, agents said.
GrubHub says no plans to sell business: Grubhub said there is no process in place to sell the company, a day after media reports said the company was exploring its options as competition in the food delivery business grows increasingly competitive.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Grubhub Inc. — the second-largest player in the U.S. market by sales — was thinking about putting itself up for sale.
Grubhub said in a statement that because of the media speculation, it felt it was necessary to clarify “that there is unequivocally no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so.”
Online mattress pioneer Casper files to go public: Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. has filed regulatory paperwork to go public.
Casper said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to use the proceeds to fund expansion. It listed a stock offering of $100 million as a placeholder, but that will likely change based on investor demand.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.