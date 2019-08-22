The U.S. women’s soccer team will hold an open practice for fans at Lincoln Financial Field from 5 to 6 p.m. next Wednesday, a day before hosting Portugal there as part of the program’s World Cup victory tour.
Admission will be free, but parking won’t be. The Wells Fargo Center’s lots will charge $30, and all the other lots in the sports complex will charge $18. The Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates on the same day at 6:05 p.m., and there’s a Shawn Mendes concert at the arena at 7:30.
Entry to the Linc will be through the Braskem gate at the stadium’s northeast corner, which is the far end of Headhouse Plaza if you’re approaching from 11th Street. The NFL’s policy on clear bags will be in effect.
Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m., with Fox Sports 1’s broadcast starting at 6:30. It will be the U.S. women’s team’s first game at the Linc since 2008. Their last seven games in the Philadelphia area have been at Talen Energy Stadium.
More than 43,000 tickets have been sold so far, approaching the all-time record crowd for a standalone U.S. women’s team friendly. The current mark stands at 44,028, set four years ago in Pittsburgh.
Tickets are available through the websites of Ticketmaster and the U.S. Soccer Federation, with prices starting at $35 plus fees. Groups of 20 or more can order tickets through U.S. Soccer. There are no sales at Lincoln Financial Field except on the day of the event.