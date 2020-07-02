A British judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.
Judge Andrew Nicol said “in my view it would not be just to strike out the claim.”
The ruling means the two celebrities and their large legal teams will square off next week at the High Court in London.
Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017.
Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard. He strongly denies the allegations.
Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show: Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.
The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date,” Vanilla Ice tweeted.
Actor says ‘Justice League’ director Whedon was ‘abusive’: Actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “abusive” on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.”
“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher, who played the young superhero Cyborg in the DC Comics film, tweeted Wednesday.
Fisher added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” two producers on the film who were executives running DC Films for Warner Bros. Pictures at the time.
Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media, and emails from The Associated Press to representatives seeking comment from him and from Warner Bros. were not immediately returned.
Judge sides with Disney in case of autistic accommodation: A judge has sided with Walt Disney World in ruling that the theme park resort wasn’t being unreasonable when it refused to give unlimited front-of-the-line passes to an autistic man whose mother said in court papers the accommodation should have been made under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
U.S. District Judge Anne Conway ruled last week that it was unreasonable to give Donna Lorman’s son such access, saying it was ripe for abuse.
Lorman filed the lawsuit after Disney World changed its policy on disabled guests in 2013 in response to reports of tourists hiring people with disabilities and terminally ill children to help them go to the front of lines and ride multiple times.
— Associated Press
