The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the South Jersey high school sports community to temporarily cease practices and competition.
The coronavirus crisis, however, has not stopped local football standouts from receiving NCAA Division I offers.
Holy Spirit running back Patrick “Cheeks” Smith, St. Joseph linebacker Ahmad Ross and Atlantic City linebacker Corey Yeoman, all juniors, each received an offer from the United States Naval Academy during this stay-at-home order.
Each is at a crucial point in the requirement process, and this upcoming season could attract even more potential offers.
But the NCAA canceled all spring sports, including spring football practices and scrimmages, and all in-person recruiting and on-campus visits have been postponed.
That hasn’t had too much of an adverse effect, yet, mostly because of social media.
“It was all through Twitter and the phone,” Ross said about his connection with the Naval Academy. “From there we built a good relationship, and they gave me an offer. I post all my highlights (on Twitter) and really anything else colleges need to make offers.”
Yeoman has six offers, including Kent State and Temple. A lot of that had to do with building connections with recruiters and coaches via Twitter.
The first-team Press All-Star announced last week he will not play for the Vikings this fall. He will transfer to Suffield Academy, a private college preparatory school in Connecticut, to join the class of 2022 and will attend that school for two years. He said it was a better opportunity for him in regards to sports.
“Yea it’s pretty cool,” Yeoman said about the power of social media during the pandemic. “But it’s not the same as seeing them face-to-face. That’s why it’s nice to call them and hear their voice and have conversations rather than texting.”
The pandemic has caused some showcases to postpone, including the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp in Manalapan Township, Monmouth County, which attracts numerous recruiters every year. The showcase was scheduled for April 18, but a new date hasn’t been announced.
Yeoman, Smith and Ross were each invited to compete in the camp.
The end of the “dead period” when athletes can’t visit campuses or showcase their skills live to recruiters has also been pushed back from April 15 to May 31.
“It is kind of tough,” said Yeoman, 17, of Atlantic City. “You can’t go on the campuses and see what they are like and take that atmosphere in. You can’t get the face time in with the coaches.“
Smith has received 12 offers so far, including Army, Georgetown, Dartmouth, Yale and Lehigh.
But a delay in incoming offers aren't his main concern.
“For juniors it’s hard, because this is an important year for coaches to talk to you and visit schools. It’s a big obstacle for juniors right now, because those visits are pushed back.
“When the ‘dead period’ is over now, we will have a smaller window to do that with school workouts starting and with different camps or showcases.”
Smith, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, was supposed to visit Syracuse and Boston College, but those are rescheduled.
The 17-year-old from Egg Harbor Township said some programs hold virtual tours, but that is not the same as experiencing the campus firsthand.
Smith says this time away could serve as a great opportunity for athletes to narrow down their commitments.
“It's kind of hard to not go there,” Smith said. “But this is where the coaches who really care about you as a player show you the most love. That is important when making a decision.”
The offer from the Naval Academy was Ross’ first.
The second-team Press All-Star injured his ankle late last season. Ross was recently medically cleared, but still wants to ease his way back into action.
“Right now, for myself, it’s kind of working out in my favor with everything being pushed back,” said Ross, 17, of Bridgeton. “It gives me more time to heal and get back out there and compete like I normally would.
“I’m going to keep going out there and do what I can and hopefully it leads to more offers, maybe even from bigger schools.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.