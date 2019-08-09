If you’re looking for a VIP experience that includes air conditioning, look no further than One Atlantic at the Playground Pier, where perfected views are available from their air-conditioned space and outdoor terrace. In addition to an upscale lunch, there is a cash bar available. Tickets are $100. Located at 1 Atlantic Ocean. Go to OneAtlanticEvents.com/Airshow2019 for more information.

