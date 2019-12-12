New Philadelphia Union midfielder Borek Dockal, second from right, poses with his No. 10 jersey this week with Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart, head coach Jim Curtin and Techincal Director Chris Albright. Andrew Zwarych / provided New Philadelphia Union midfielder Borek Dockal, second from right, poses with his No. 10 jersey this week with Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart, head coach Jim Curtin and Techincal Director Chris Albright. Andrew Zwarych / provided