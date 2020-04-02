A player for the Philadelphia Union tested positive for the new coronavirus, the team said Wednesday night.
It is Major League Soccer’s first player case of the virus that has caused the suspension of the season. The Union did not identify the player. He reported mild symptoms.
MLS suspended all league and team activities March 12. The Union said no other club players or staff would be tested because the case fell beyond the 14-day window of possible interaction with the player.
Baseball
White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher Ed Farmer dies: Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, died. He was 70.
The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.
A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves while pitching for eight teams over 11 seasons. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record.
Football
Packers sign ex-Colts receiver Funchess: The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season.
Funchess, 25, played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 6-foot-4 Funchess, playing for the Carolina Panthers, had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.
Cowboys sign DE Aldon Smith: The Dallas Cowboys are taking a chance on another suspended defensive end, signing Aldon Smith to a contract while his playing status in the NFL is uncertain.
The deal hadn’t been announced. Smith posted a picture of himself signing a document on Instagram and wrote, “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”
Smith hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders.
The Cowboys now have two suspended pass rushers under contract in Smith and Randy Gregory. It wasn’t immediately clear where Smith stands in the reinstatement process. Gregory is seeking reinstatement.
Basketball
Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87: Former Wake Forest and Marshall basketball coach Carl Tacy has died at 87.
Tacy’s son, Carl Jr., told The Associated Press his father died early Thursday. He had been transferred from a hospital to hospice care in Yadkinville, North Carolina last week following a December diagnosis of leukemia.
Tacy spent a year as Marshall’s head coach before 13 seasons with the Demon Deacons from 1973-85, compiling a 222-149 record for the third-most wins in school history. That included appearances in three NCAA Tournaments and two NITs.
Ohio State star leaving to enter NBA draft: Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson plans to enter the NBA draft.
Wesson announced in a tweet Wednesday night that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. Analysts have projected him as a second-round pick.
Wesson can sign with an agent for exploratory purposes and still protect his final year of eligibility. He has until June 3 to make a decision.
Hockey
Blackhawks agree to extensions with F Highmore, G Lankinen: The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to two-year contract extensions with forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen.
The first year of each extension is a two-way deal. Highmore’s agreement has an average annual value of $725,000, and Lankinen’s extension carries an average annual value of $800,000.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.