The Philadelphia Union won their opening game of Major League Soccer’s season-resuming tournament Thursday morning, 1-0, over New York City FC. But the game’s true highlight was a globally televised protest by the Union against police brutality and killings of Black people across the United States.
Union players wore the names of police-killed victims on the backs of their jerseys instead of their own names. All 23 players eligible to play Thursday — the 11 starters and 12 men on the bench — participated. They also joined a leaguewide demonstration of wearing white strips below their jersey numbers with customized messages of their choosing.
Defender Ray Gaddis, who serves on the board of the newly formed MLS Black Players for Change group, wore the name of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT who was killed in her home in March. Protests in Philadelphia and nationwide have demanded that the police involved be arrested; they have not been yet.
Defender Mark McKenzie, also a member of the MLS Black Players group, wore the name of Tamir Rice, who was killed in 2014 in Cleveland. McKenzie’s message below his number was “AM I NEXT?”
Goalkeeper Andre Blake, a Black native of Jamaica who captains his country’s national team, wore the name of George Floyd, whose killing in May by Minneapolis police was the catalyst for this summer’s global outrage over police brutality and institutional racism.
Rookie midfielder Cole Turner, a white native of Churchville, Md., wore the name of Freddie Gray, who was killed in Baltimore in 2015. Turner developed in the Union’s youth academy and backed out of a college commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy last July to turn pro.
Midfielder and team captain Alejandro Bedoya, a New Jersey native born to Colombian parents, wore the name of Walter Scott, who was killed in 2015 in North Charleston, S.C. Bedoya also wore a captain’s armband bearing the names of 30 Black victims of police killings.
Bedoya scored the game’s lone goal in the 63rd minute. A fortunate deflection fell to him at the edge of the 18-yard box, and he took a quick shot that New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson couldn’t stop.
“The idea behind today was action over permission, and I hope that the league understands that,” manager Jim Curtin said. “I hope that everybody can embrace that and wrap their head around that it was done to show respect, to learn, to grow, and to make our country better.”
Gaddis said the demonstration was inspried by “a collective group of people” within the team, and thanked his colleagues for their support.
“Within our club, it shows how much solidarity we have on the field, first and foremost, but (also) off the field,” he said. “We have a great coach who has taken a stance with us, as well as this organization, and it’s only going to make us better in the future — not just as soccer players, but as human beings as well.”
The Union’s action followed a league-wide display of solidarity before Wednesday night’s tournament opener between Orlando City and Inter Miami. Black players from across the league ringed the field and raised black glove-covered fists while the starting players from both teams kneeled at the center circle for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence.
“It was a great demonstration from the players and Major League Soccer, the Black players, to bring awareness and to continue to further the conversation about the injustice that continues to happen in present-day America,” Gaddis said. “Also, to show that we’re using our platform for the right reasons. It was a phenomenal moment, not just for the Black players but everyone who was able to take witness and be a part of it.”
Before that game and this one, players wore T-shirts with “Black Lives Matter” on the front and a detailed message on the back that included the phrase “I stand in solidarity with the Black community in the fight against systemic racism.” That campaign will continue through the tournament.
Union midfielder Warren Creavalle designed the shirts. In the game, the New York native — who also plays for Guyana’s national team — wore the name of Elijah McClain, who was killed in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., last year.
As for the rest of the action, both teams understandably had their share of rust in a scoreless first half — compounded by temperatures in the high 80s with 84% humidity. It felt like 96 degrees on the field at kickoff, and only got worse from there.
Jamiro Monteiro and Kacper Przybylko had some good first-half chances, and José Andrés Martínez thumped a long-range shot right at Johnson in the 54th.
Union manager Jim Curtin made his first substitution in the 56th minute, after Ilsinho went down with what looked like a tweaked right hamstring. Anthony Fontana replaced him.
Three minutes later, Blake made a double-save of shots from Valentín Castellanos and Jesús Medina.
Curtin sent in Creavalle for Martínez in the 73rd, then made a double-sub in the 83rd to try to see out the game. Centerback Jakob Glesnes and forward Jack de Vries replaced Aaronson and Bedoya, shifting the Union’s formation to a 3-5-2.
It was the MLS debut for de Vries, an 18-year-old product of the Union’s academy. He turned pro last year, choosing to stay with the Union over European offers including top Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.
Blake made two huge saves in the final minutes, denying Héber in the 86th with a sprawling dive and stopping Gary Mackay-Steven on a one-on-one breakaway in the 95th.
Heber threatened again when New York earned a 90th-minute free kick 25 yards from goal, but Blake caught the forward’s looping header.
The second-half stoppage time totaled six minutes and four seconds, caused by the many substitutions and two hydration breaks. The Union survived all of it, to cap off a day that will live long in the team’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.