Life Rolls On in Wildwood?
Jack Cavanaugh Jr., 28, of Woodland, Pennsylvania, had never been on a surf board before suffering a traumatic brain injury nearly six years ago. But, after emerging from a month-long coma and intensive rehabilitation, Cavanaugh’s physical therapist pushed him toward Life Rolls On and their annual They Will Surf Again event in Wildwood. Read more about the event and the group's founder Jesse Billauer. Plus, check out this photo gallery from the Life Goes Go event.
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. Fire Department. As of July 19, the department has already recorded 110 days when companies have closed and on 10 of those days, two companies have closed. Read more about the recent trend.
Beach yoga in Sea Isle City opens its doors to all. Read more about Teri O’Connor. A petite, tan, toned beauty with yellow hair to match her signature yellow painted toe nails, a dimpled smile and a happy habit of telling strangers they are “amazing,” O’Connor is, simply stated, a ray of sunshine. It's the latest in our summer series - The Season.
Open practice for the Eagles. Philadelphia holds its only practice open to the public on Sunday. Read more by David Weinberg.
BMX event in EHT a big hit Riders from across the state are happy the local track once again hosts the USA BMX Garden State Nationals. And check out our SEEN gallery and a gallery of racing photos.