The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
Dan Grote
Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006.
