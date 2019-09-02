Local 54 receives a grant to kickstart a new program

Local 54 workforce training

Nearly 100 people will receive workforce training in the hospitality industry because of a state grant awarded to Unite Here Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly 10,000 employees in the casino industry. Local 54 was awarded $280,000 from the inaugural Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education program. (Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City)

Nearly 100 people will receive training in the hospitality industry because of a $280,000 grant awarded to the local casino workers' union.

