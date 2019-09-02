Coach: Stevan Austino

2018 record: 8-12

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: Last season, the Chiefs won six of their first nine games but went 2-9 the rest of the way. The toughest challenge in the division will again be Pleasantville, the defending United Division champion that beat the Chiefs twice in 2018.

No further information was available.

Tags

Load comments